Greyhound of the year Fast Minardi doubles up with Launceston Cup

Phenomenal chaser Fast Minardi atoned for his runner-up effort in last year's Launceston Cup (515m) to Wynburn Ruby by winning the showpiece event on Saturday night.
It couldn't have scripted a bigger night for trainer Paul Hili and owner Ross Freeman, as just hours before winning the $90,000 feature, Fast Minardi would also be crowned 2023 Tasmanian Greyhound of the Year.
He was awarded the most consistent greyhound title, while Cheeky Vixen claimed leading breeding female.
From box two ($2 fav) the son of Fernando Bale and Cheeky Vixen, had come from a long way back in the field, running down Harden Up Johnny to score by 1-3/4 lengths with litter brother Nitro Harvey flying for third.
The Group 2 success would take Fast Minardi's record to 29 wins from 50 starts and $218,505 in prize money.
"Trying to win your home-town cup is always a big effort, we've had chances, just no luck," Hili said.
"I honestly thought he had no chance, coming from the position of where he was, just knows how to win."
Though Hili claimed his first Launceston Cup, it was Fast Minardi's 20th win around Launceston including feature race triumphs in the Gold Collar, Illingworth Classic and Tasmanian Derby.
He shares the track record over the 600-metre journey with Raider's Guide running 34.12 seconds.
Hili had the support of his friends and family with mum Sophia flying over from Melbourne for the race.
"To achieve first and third with both brothers is an awesome effort; I couldn't operate without the help of Jodie (wife) and Olivia (daughter) along with a heap of friends as well," Hili added.
"For his mum Cheeky Vixen to win leading breeding female and him greyhound of the year is just fantastic.
"We've had this bloodline for 15 years now, and to finally get a dog like Fast Minardi is a dream come true."
Earlier in the night, Ninetymile Venom won the Viv Berresford Memorial over 600m for the Ninetymile Kennels Syndicate and trainer Debbie Cannan. The Launceston Cup Consolation over 515m was claimed by Rojo Diamond for the Gold Nugget Syndicate and trainer Robin Grubb.
