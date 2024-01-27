The Examinersport
Greyhound of the year Fast Minardi doubles up with Launceston Cup

By Brennan Ryan
Updated January 28 2024 - 8:24am, first published 8:23am
Fast Minardi winning the Launceston Cup. Picture by Stacey Lear
Phenomenal chaser Fast Minardi atoned for his runner-up effort in last year's Launceston Cup (515m) to Wynburn Ruby by winning the showpiece event on Saturday night.

