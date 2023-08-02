Loira trainer Paul Hili is optimistic of his chances with litter mates Nitro Harvey and Fast Minardi in making their preparations towards the 2023 Group 1 National Championships as the series gets under way this week.
Qualifying rounds of the Group 1 National Sprint Championship start all over Australia on Thursday night, with Launceston playing host to the Tasmanian Sprint Championship heats over the 515-metre journey.
Hili has entered Nitro Harvey for the contest and comes up with box 1 in the second heat with a six-dog field.
"I'm happy with the draw for Nitro Harvey - he is coming into this with good form," trainer Paul Hili stated.
"His immediate dangers look to be Harden Up Johnny (box 7) and Decimate (box 8), if Nitro Harvey can hold them out into the first corner; the small field will be a nice benefit and needs to run in the top four to qualify."
As betting markets open for the heats this week, Nitro Harvey is declared as the $1.75 early favourite chasing his 12th career victory and his eighth win on the Launceston track, for prominent owner Samantha Freeman.
Harden Up Johnny is currently on the next line of betting at $3.60 with Decimate as third favourite at $8.50.
The Fernando Bale - Cheeky Vixen chaser posted a nice trial time in lead-up to this assignment, it does give Hili satisfaction that his light-brindle chaser is firmly on target; assuring his confidence levels are at a high.
"He's just come out of a few bad runs recently and on his form value; the dog is just coming good," Hili said.
Last start Shane Yates Memorial Cup winner Raider's Guide is the short-priced favourite in the first of two heats on Thursday night, coming up with box 1 as the $1.35 elect for Mangalore-based trainer Gary Fahey.
Litter mate Fast Minardi will contest a four-dog 720m Free-For-All event on the same program, jumping from box 3, which is used as a final "hit-out" for contenders heading into the Tasmanian Distance Championship.
"I've had plenty of involvement with stayers over the years and normally their second run is usually the worst, I'm confident Fast Minardi is improving, his recovery is good from each run shows good signs," Hili said
First-four placegetters from the two Tasmanian Sprint heats will go through to the final next Thursday night.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.