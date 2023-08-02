The Examiner
Greyhound trainer Paul Hili sets sights on National Championships

By Brennan Ryan
Updated August 2 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:30am
Loira trainer Paul Hili is optimistic of his chances with litter mates Nitro Harvey and Fast Minardi in making their preparations towards the 2023 Group 1 National Championships as the series gets under way this week.

