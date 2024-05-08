Wing makes controlled landing after taking soccer flight across city

As Tasmania celebrates Female Football Week, few would be more invested in various aspects of the concept than Chelsea Wing.
In addition to stepping up from playing Northern Championship with Riverside to Women's Super League with Launceston United, the 20-year-old has spent time as both coach and technical director, works as a development officer with Football Tasmania and is on a 12-month women's coaching scholarship with the Tasmanian Institute of Sport.
"I do seem to be working all over the place!" Wing joked.
"It's a full-time position at Football Tas working in Talent Support Programs, state teams, a bit of community football, and I started the scholarship with the TIS in September last year.
"They support me with upping my skills so I'm in there with their strength and conditioning coaches which is really cool to be able to see them do their work and just be in that high performance environment."
Asked what she had learned from the TIS, Wing said: "So much - how they run their programs and just what's important and what's not, what you should focus on and put your effort into. They are a really well-oiled machine and it's really cool to see that myself.
"The two roles do have a bit of overlap and that's actually been really nice that they complement each other well."
On the pitch, Wing spent 14 years at Riverside and represented Tasmania before making the tough decision to leave Windsor Park.
"I didn't take the decision lightly, it was hard, but it was what I needed to do for me," she said. "I needed a change of environment."
The move came as Olympic also joined the statewide competition and became a family affair as younger sister Amelia also swapped orange and blue shirts.
"We did come as a package deal, that wasn't always intended but it ended up working out that way, which is nice and Milly was happy to come along as well. She has played with some of these girls in representative and state sides so it was nice for her to come and play with friends as well.
"I used to play against a lot of these girls in Northern Champs before they made it into the state league plus I've coached quite a few of them like Lucy Smith, Olivia Smith, Holly Jones. I knew Katie Hill, Dani Gunton and Laura Dickinson and all those original United girls I used to play against. It's been a few years since I'd seen them but it was definitely strange coming here, especially with some of the Rangers girls as well like Mo (Richie), Abbie (Chugg) and Liyana (Juraimi), but it's been really cool to get to know them."
An injury delayed Wing's debut but after a few cameos off the bench, the midfielder is getting used to the higher level competition.
"You can definitely tell the difference. It's nice to play that fast version of football, see that quality coming out a little bit more and feel like I'm playing football that I'm used to and the style that I like. So it's been good coming off the bench into that.
"United have been really great, really welcoming and encouraging. Despite being injured since I've been here, they've been extremely supportive. They haven't been pushy for me to get back. They've been letting me get there in my own time, working with me to hopefully being a WSL starter later in the season."
Launceston United will wrap up an extensive program of Female Football Week activities at 7pm on Friday with Montana Leonard talking about her journey from Canada to Australia followed by a Q&A led by WSL captain Katie Hill.
