Wing makes controlled landing after taking soccer flight across city

"I used to play against a lot of these girls in Northern Champs before they made it into the state league plus I've coached quite a few of them like Lucy Smith, Olivia Smith, Holly Jones. I knew Katie Hill, Dani Gunton and Laura Dickinson and all those original United girls I used to play against. It's been a few years since I'd seen them but it was definitely strange coming here, especially with some of the Rangers girls as well like Mo (Richie), Abbie (Chugg) and Liyana (Juraimi), but it's been really cool to get to know them."