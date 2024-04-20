Gunton takes aim and finds target to help United escape from Riverside

"We were lucky to get away with it," was Launceston United coach Nick Rawlinson's assessment of his team's rollercoaster 3-2 Women's Super League win over cross-town newcomers Riverside.
An absorbing contest between two teams all-too familiar with each other saw both enjoy spells in front before United grabbed victory with virtually the final kick.
A long-ranger free-kick from Dani Gunton drifted over a crowded penalty box and home keeper Kiera Gabbedy to seal the points.
But while this was the game's decisive moment, it's abiding image was United recruit Chelsea Wing helping alleviate cramp from Olympic opponent and life-long friend Meg Connolly in her 100th match.
"It was scrappy but we're delighted to get the win," Rawlinson added.
"We had the majority of possession but just weren't creating enough clear chances and we need to improve."
Asked if he was disappointed to finish pointless, Olympic coach Chris Rademacher said: "It's beyond words and we would have loved a point or two but it's not always about the result.and we have over-achieved on what we were hoping for today.
"The last time we met it was 4-0. This time was a whole different story. They can see the progression they are having on a weekly basis."
Having survived an early scare when keeper Jaz Venn only saw yellow for clashing with a clean-through Sophie Brewster, United took the lead through Olivia Smith's stunning 24th-minute volley.
However, Olympic hit back late in the half to lead at the break. Venn could not hold on to a long-range free-kick and Imogen Donoghue and Connolly combined to see it over the line. Although the former was subsequently credited with the goal, the latter cashed in with a converted penalty just three minutes later.
For much of the second half, Olympic were dreaming of a historic maiden WSL win, but Lucy Smith's close-range equaliser killed off that idea before Gunton's trademark long bomb completed their heartbreak.
Goals at either end of the second half earned Devonport a 2-0 win over South Hobart at Valley Road.
Glenorchy host Kingborough at KGV at 2:30pm on Sunday.
In NPL Tasmania, two more goals to English import Thierry Swaby earned Launceston City a welcome 2-1 win over Clarence.
Again demonstrating his coolness in front of goal, the 21-year-old's match-winning second saw him collect the ball just inside the opposition half and dance through the Zebras defence before rolling the ball home and then trotting over to tell his bench to "settle down".
Swaby opened the scoring on 17 minutes, controlling a cross from Mana Yawntung before getting just enough contact to see it dribble into the far corner.
Zebras were level three minutes later with home keeper Lachie Clark somewhat unfortunate to concede a penalty to Sam Tooze and then fail to keep it out from Ryan Cook.
Swaby's moment of brilliance, which was uncannily similar to his goal at Riverside, came five minutes before the break.
The big game of the day saw Devonport and South Hobart share a 1-1 draw at Valley Road to keep the teams equal at the top of the ladder.
Brody Denehey hit a superb opener on the hour for Strikers but Musashi Kokubo equalised 12 minutes later when he charged down an attempted clearance from home keeper Noah Calamatta.
Glenorchy and Kingborough shared the points in a 2-2 draw at KGV on Friday night while Riverside were beating Launceston United 4-1 at Windsor Park
