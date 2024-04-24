Feature Property | Home with riverside charm

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
Nestled in the heart of Riverside, 482 West Tamar Road beckons with its timeless allure. A solid, manicured home cherished by its current owner and positioned in an enviable location, it boasts captivating views of the Tamar River. As you approach, prepare to be captivated by the manicured front entrance enveloping the horseshoe driveway, setting the stage for the beauty within.
Step inside to discover a haven of comfort and style, where every detail has been lovingly attended to. Three bedrooms await, with two featuring built-in robes, providing ample storage space for your convenience. The central bathroom beckons with its separate shower, indulgent bath, and toilet.
The inviting living room awaits at the front of the home, inviting you to unwind and relax in its welcoming embrace. Stay comfortable year-round with the added luxury of a reverse cycle air-conditioning system and wood heater, ensuring optimal comfort regardless of the season.
Prepare culinary delights in the well-appointed kitchen, boasting ample storage including a walk-in pantry and quality appliances that inspire creativity in the heart of the home. Adjacent, the dining area offers seamless access to the sunroom, overlooking the backyard-a versatile space to enjoy the beauty of nature year-round.
