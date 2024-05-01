House of the Week | A home full of character and light

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 3
The team from Key 2 Property are very proud to bring you 1A Bayview Drive in Blackstone Heights.
"Nestled by the tranquil waters of Lake Trevallyn, 1a Bayview Drive presents an exemplary family abode, with an imposing presence that exudes modern elegance," Ananda from Key 2 Property said.
This expansive five-bedroom, four-bathroom residence is set on an impressive 1442 square metre parcel of land, offering an abundance of space for the discerning family or mainland retreat-seeker.
The property boasts a contemporary design with a focus on spacious living, incorporating separate lounge and family areas that ensure room for both entertainment and peaceful retreat.
The living spaces are warm and welcoming, with the addition of wood and cladding throughout the home. Not only does this add a wonderful character feature, but it also brings comfort and style to the space. This can be also seen in the detailing in bathrooms and ensuites.
The master suite is a statement in luxury, complete with a walk-in robe and an exquisite ensuite, providing a private sanctuary for the heads of the household.
"Culinary pursuits are catered to with a sleek walk-in pantry that accompanies a well-appointed kitchen," Ananda said.
Each of the additional bedrooms is generously sized, with three featuring ensuites, affirming that comfort and convenience have not been overlooked.
Outside, the property continues to impress with a private courtyard that beckons for outdoor dining and social gatherings. The extensive entertaining area invites the indulgence of the Tasmanian landscape, perfect for creating cherished memories with loved ones. This space is accessible through the family space, which boasts an impressive display of windows, letting in an abundance of light.
Practicality is not forgotten, with a three-car garage ensuring ample storage and secure parking. A dedicated study enhances the functionality of the home, offering a quiet space for work or study.
With its remarkable scale, thoughtful design, and premium features, 1a Bayview Drive is not just a house, but a place to call home - a foundation for a lifestyle of comfort, space, and luxury. Please contact Ananda or Kate today to arrange an appointment.
