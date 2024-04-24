House of the Week | A beautiful and functional build

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
Amali Court with the peaceful bush surrounding the Trevallyn State Recreation area and South Esk riverbank is a recently developed residential area, home to quality new builds and just 5 minutes' drive out of central Launceston.
6 AMali Court was built in 2023 and is a great new addition to the area. Enjoy a new home without the stress of having one built.
This beautiful, modern, near-new home has neutral colours fit out, making the decor very timeless and versatile. The home offers three bedrooms that are all carpeted, with an ensuite bathroom in the master bedroom.
With a spacious open-plan living area, the space is very warm and welcoming, with an abundance of natural light.
The kitchen features a 900mm gas/electric free-standing cooker, reconstituted stone bench tops, a large island that will comfortably seat four people, (great for breakfast time, a casual dinner or kids' homework) and a substantial butler's style pantry that provides you with a dreamy amount of storage.
The space is comfortable all year round with a freestanding wood heater and reverse cycle heat pump.
The generous land area of 1802m2 has been thoughtfully landscaped with low maintenance plants to mimic the bush surrounds. The gentle slope of the backyard has been tiered using large rocks creating visual interest and planted out with easy-to-look-after native shrubs - the perfect water-wise garden. A small artificial lawn area provides just enough green space for pets or children.
Along with a double remote-accessed garage with internal access, there is an additional shed with a roller door giving you more storage than you could ever need, or an area for the home handyman to store tools and building equipment.
West Launceston is known for its family-friendly vibe with both public and private schools within an easy commute. Shopping centres, cafes and medical facilities are also close by, and the famous Cataract Gorge is almost on your doorstep.
Purchase 6 Amali Court and you will have none of the building headaches but still get that brand-new build feel. Contact Alex Robinson or Ben Towns to arrange your own private inspection.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.