The change of season celebrated with vibrant harvest festival at Steiner School

Tamar Valley Steiner School celebrated the change of season with a vibrant harvest festival - bringing the school community together.
Families donated fresh produce from their gardens which was given to Strike it Out - a Launceston based charity that assists the homeless.
Principal Carolyn Scott-Burgess said throughout the year the school "celebrates the rhythm of the year" with seasonal festivals.
"They are an enriching part of our school's community life, and a vital part of Steiner Education," Ms Scott-Burgess said.
Together with art, music, story and poetry, the children learn to identify and recognise the changing rhythms of nature."
Students performed a play about courage and guidance at the harvest festival.
''Each class has a specific role in the play that complements their stage of development,'' she said.
''This forms a rite of passage as students graduate from role to role throughout their years in the school.''
Ms Scott-Burgess said Steiner is a worldwide education system, that encourages human connection, and works with student's natural physical and emotional development.
"Our school offers a purposeful, meaningful, and enriching education - we balance academic excellence with artistic and creative endeavours,'' she said.
''Children learn the creative arts, to draw, paint, sing, sculpt and act, so they learn to think in multiple perspectives, to enrich their feeling lives, and to be able to create beautiful moments that can provide them with fulfilment throughout life.
"We also bring nature into our curriculum in many ways, including bush school and seasonal festivals.''
