Masterchef 'cooks with gas' in carbon neutral partnership with Tassie provider

A Tasmanian energy provider has played an integral role in a "world-first" carbon neutral partnership taking place on the stage of MasterChef Australia.
Solstice Energy, formally TasGas, is part of the new sponsorship deal providing the national reality television program with biomethane and hydrogen gas for its cooktops.
The two-year partnership - which includes other major suppliers like Jemena, ATCO and Australian Gas Networks alongside the Tasmanian company - has contributed to the creation of a "first-of-its-kind kitchen" in the country.
Solstice's direct impact on the show was the transportation and storage of the biomethane used on set during filming.
"Using carbon neutral biomethane and hydrogen on MasterChef Australia shows that we can keep cooking with gas the way we love with fewer emissions," said Phaedra Deckart, the chief executive of Solstice Energy.
"It's a practical demonstration of a low carbon solution that can be delivered by our existing gas network to support Australia's transition to net zero."
Ms Deckart said the company is "actively exploring" local opportunities in biomethane - as well as hydrogen, other renewable gases and emerging alternative fuels - in a "vision for a sustainable energy future" in Tasmania.
The carbon-neutral renewable gas is fully compatible with natural gas, and is usually being made from organic material like green waste, food industry byproducts, agricultural residues and industrial waste.
"We are pleased to showcase a new era of cooking in the MasterChef Australia kitchen this season, powered by carbon neutral gas", said Marty Benson, the director of content at Endemol Shine Australia, Melbourne, the producers of MasterChef.
Alongside Solstice, MasterChef Australia's 16th season - the first episode of which aired on April 22 - features another Tasmanian: small-town butcher Josh Perry from Smithton.
MasterChef Australia continues weekly on 10 and 10 Play.
