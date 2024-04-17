House of the Week | A unique and expansive home

BED 9 | BATH 6 | CAR 5
Introducing a truly unique and expansive family residence at 31 Roebourne Avenue, Hadspen. This grand nine-bedroom house is perfectly suited for large families, extended family living, or savvy investors looking to capitalise on the growing Airbnb market (STCA).
Designed with families in mind, the home offers multiple living spaces, including a large open dining area, a gallery-style main kitchen, and three additional open-plan kitchens with dining and living spaces. The spacious bedrooms feature a mix of built-in and walk-in robes, providing ample storage throughout the home. The main bedroom boasts an impressive walk in robe and the ensuite includes a spa bath with opening Luxaflex blinds so you can bath and look over the river in privacy.
The interior showcases a commitment to comfort with heated towel rails in the master and main bathrooms, complemented by under-tile floor heating throughout the upper level. Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the house is double insulated and strategically faces north, calculated eaves to harness free heat from the sun in winter and exclude it is summer for a sustainable and comfortable living experience.
This commitment to eco-conscious living extends outdoors to a flourishing orchard with 13 mature fruit trees, a large greenhouse with raised garden beds, and a spacious chicken coop, providing a self-sufficient and green living environment. Water conservation is prioritised with a substantial 24,000-liter water tank, offering flexibility for both household use and garden irrigation.
Accessibility is seamlessly integrated into the design, with four of the five bathrooms featuring wheelchair-accessible showers and wider doorways upstairs. Security is paramount, with a comprehensive security system and electronic door locks ensuring peace of mind. The upstairs floor includes a sound system and speakers in each rooms ceiling for music integration.
Located in the tranquil, family-friendly neighbourhood of Hadspen, this property enjoys close proximity to a range of quality schools. The nearby South Esk River to which the property has personal access to, provides the opportunity for jet skiing, kayaking, amongst other water activities. The river provides a serene backdrop for the landscaped gardens and large deck space, perfect for entertaining and family relaxation.
