House of the Week | A unique and expansive home

Designed with families in mind, the home offers multiple living spaces, including a large open dining area, a gallery-style main kitchen, and three additional open-plan kitchens with dining and living spaces. The spacious bedrooms feature a mix of built-in and walk-in robes, providing ample storage throughout the home. The main bedroom boasts an impressive walk in robe and the ensuite includes a spa bath with opening Luxaflex blinds so you can bath and look over the river in privacy.

