Feature Property | Total waterfront home

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Situated in picturesque Clarence Point, this is a unique chance to embrace waterfront living. Imagine being one of the lucky few that wake up hearing waves lapping on your shore. The title goes to high tide mark, so very rare, just push the boat down and into the river. For those who are boating enthusiast's, there is a private mooring as well.
The home is positioned perfectly to capture the view all the way up and down the Tamar River. The large open plan living area features picture windows, nice stone fireplace and tiled flooring. The kitchen is a cooks dream with oodles of cupboards and bench space with granite top, and a large, freestanding Falcon cooker with three ovens.
Features of the home include:
This beautiful property would offer its future owners the ideal haven for relaxation and renewal. Must be seen to be truly appreciated.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.