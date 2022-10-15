Riverside Olympic captain Will Humphrey and goal machine Meg Connolly have retained their titles as the club's senior players of the year.
Having already claimed the Northern Championship golden boot, Connolly added the Windsor Park club's equivalent after scoring 44 goals in 21 games this season taking her senior total to 132 in 72 at an average of 1.83 per game.
Humphrey edged out Dan Nash for the NPL award with another keeper, Ari Johnson, winning the Northern Championship award.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.