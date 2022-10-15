The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Riverside Olympic's Will Humphrey and Meg Connolly retain player of year awards

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 15 2022 - 8:41pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Humphrey and Meg Connolly with their awards. Picture by Rob Shaw

Riverside Olympic captain Will Humphrey and goal machine Meg Connolly have retained their titles as the club's senior players of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.