The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Sister act pays off at both ends of pitch as Olympic make their point

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 6 2024 - 8:28pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverside recorded their first point since joining the Women's Super League with a 2-2 draw at Glenorchy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.