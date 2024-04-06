Sister act pays off at both ends of pitch as Olympic make their point

Riverside recorded their first point since joining the Women's Super League with a 2-2 draw at Glenorchy.
The battle of the competition newcomers at KGV saw the visitors twice take the lead and score a stunner through Meg Connolly only to be pegged back.
But while the prolific striker produced the game's most eye-catching moment, it was her older sister, Hannah, who was largely responsible for Olympic claiming a point.
Making her first ever appearance in goal due to an injury to regular keeper Kathleen Fuller, Hannah made a succession of excellent saves, particularly in the second half.
Goals at either end of the first half saw the teams level at the break. Olympic opened the scoring through Charley Read after just three minutes but Millie Baric struck a deserved equaliser.
Two more goals within four minutes of the restart completed the scoring, Charlotte Butler claiming the game's second equaliser moments after Connolly Junior's inspired run upfield and composed finish.
Launceston United fell just short of a miraculous comeback as they went down 4-3 at home to South Hobart.
When Pishon Choi added to goals from Aaliyah Browning and Josephine Mamic (two) with a long range beauty 20 minutes from time, the points look secure.
However, just a couple of weeks after Devonport came from four goals down on the same pitch in the NPL, United set about trying to do the same in the WSL.
Mo Ritchie pulled the first back, also from distance, from a Laura Dickinson long throw with 14 minutes remaining.
Substitutes combined with six to go as Bianca Anderson's shot was parried by South keeper Casey Ponting and Lucy Smith tucked home the rebound.
The third came just seconds into stoppage time following another save from Ponting which Issy Declerck chipped home against her old team.
Taroona are due to take on Kingborough at Lightwood Park at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Launceston City produced the best Northern result in NPL Tasmania by grinding out a goalless draw at champions Devonport.
Jack Woodland returned in place of the suspended Akwasi Agyekum for a City team full of confidence following a cup win over South Hobart and derby triumph at Riverside.
Joel Stone captained the side against his old team with coaches Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford also returning to the familiar surroundings of Valley Road.
A much-improved Launceston United put up a resilient performance before going down 3-1 at home to South Hobart.
A week after exiting the Lakoseljac Cup at Prospect Park, Ken Morton's men had more joy at another of his former clubs.
United kept South goalless for most of the first half before the game saw three goals in four minutes. A sharp turn and finish from Harrison Oates broke the deadlock before Adam Gorrie produced a lovely finish to lob keeper Noah Curtis.
However, United were swift to reduce the arrears, imports Malik Smith and Ayouba Kenneh combining and then teaming up a second time in an entertaining celebration.
The result remained in doubt until Austin Yost bundled in South's third 16 minutes from time.
While United were able to stem the flow of goals conceded, the same could not be said for Riverside who went down 8-1 at Glenorchy.
Two down at the break, Olympic conceded four goals in 15 minutes soon after the restart plus two more late on.
Joshua Redfearn, Stefan Cordwell and Tom Walpole each claimed a brace with Riley Dillon and Nick Naden completing the home scoring before Austin Marshall claimed a last-minute consolation for the visitors at KGV.
Bizarrely, Riverside had suffered exactly the same scoreline in their opening match of the season, just two weeks earlier at Kingborough.
A hat-trick from Kobe Kemp and double for Noah Mies helped the free-scoring Lions to a 6-2 win at Clarence.
