Cutting-edge mental health treatment facility opens in Launceston

Launceston mother Kristy* spent more than four years struggling with depression.
Despite taking medication and attending regular psychology sessions, nothing worked.
"I was severely depressed for over four years," Kristy said.
"This time last year, I was in almost a catatonic state of depression where I couldn't function and couldn't do anything, and I was losing my battle with suicidal thoughts.
"Nothing was working."
Things turned around after she began transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), however she had to travel interstate to access the treatment - eating into her limited savings.
"Because of the situation at the time, I had to go to Melbourne to become an inpatient where I was there for a month," Kristy said.
"Halfway through that treatment there was a noticeable change in my mood and behavior, and by the end of it that was completely different.
"Everyone was gobsmacked. I was able to function, I was able to return to work, I was able to be a mother and I was officially free from depression for the first time in over four years."
Now, a treatment facility has opened in Launceston giving people like Kristy the chance to access the cutting-edge therapy in Northern Tasmania.
NeuroCentrix director David Barton said there were several upsides to TMS over traditional mental health treatment, although it was not a standalone treatment.
Comparing the brain to a computer, he said TMS worked on the "hardware" while things like psychotherapy addressed the "software".
"The benefit of TMS is that it's very effective in treating major depressive disorders," Dr Barton said.
"Its side effects are far less than antidepressants. It's not a drug. It's not shock treatment.
"You are conscious throughout you can drive to have the treatment drive away from the treatment. It doesn't put on weight. It's safe in pregnancy, and it doesn't affect your sex drive."
Clinical psychologist at the Launceston Psychology Clinic Lucy Wise said the partnership between the clinic and NeuroCentrix marked the first time TMS treatment was available in the North.
"Previously, our patients would have to either fly interstate or they would have to go down south and be admitted," she said.
"This would place a financial pressure on them, Or they would be away from key supports and family which created other problems.
"Since the closure of the St Helen's Private Hospital that has put added pressure on people wanting to access this."
As the name suggests, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) involves the use of magnetic fields to increase activity in the brain, specifically those that control mood.
It can help treat a range of mental health issues, particularly depression, in combination with other methods including medication and therapy.
Efficacy rates are variable, however NeuroCentrix reports treatment can result in as many as 70 per cent of patients having improved symptoms one year later.
As a non-invasive treatment TMS involves placing a magnetic coil on the head which then sends repeated, targeted electromagnetic pulses into the brain.
In Australia eligible patients can have an initial course of 35 TMS sessions, and a 15-session follow-up course subsidised through Medicare, however there are several requirements.
As well as undergoing a psychiatric assessment, prospective patients must:
Common side effects can include headaches and scalp discomfort, however it can also cause seizures and in some cases retinal detachment, however Dr Barton said severe side effects were rare.
*Surname withheld for privacy
