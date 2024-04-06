Home delivery: How the Greens bounced back into contention in Braddon

Going door to door to explain their policies and break down "misconceptions" has been vital to the Greens returning to election competitiveness in Braddon, lead candidate Darren Briggs believes.
The Greens looked down and out in the North-West and West Coast seat for most of last decade, but Dr Briggs remained a chance well into the late stages of this year's count.
The increase from five seats per electorate to seven for this election increased the Greens' chances by lowering the vote tally needed to get elected.
The Greens also managed to grow their Braddon primary vote from a paltry 3.57 per cent of first preferences in 2018 to 5.55 per cent in 2021 and 6.62 per cent this year.
A key to that - according to Dr Briggs - was having a strong team of candidates and volunteers out doing the work, doorknocking households and talking to voters.
"When we're taking our policies and big ideas out there, we have had really positive conversations with people," Dr Briggs said.
"We connect with people and talk to them about what our policies are about."
He said there were "so many perceptions and misunderstandings" and "long-held beliefs" in Braddon about the Greens that were not correct.
Dr Briggs said forestry policy was a good example.
"We need to end native forest logging, but just native forest logging," he said.
He said many people thought the Greens wanted to end all forestry.
Rather, he said, they had plans to transition the native forest logging workers into plantation timber work, rewilding, revegetation, fire management and prevention, pest and weed control and research and development.
"We see our policies as a win for the forestry workers," Dr Briggs said.
"The beliefs in the community are we just want forestry to stop."
He said there were similar misunderstandings in other policy areas.
Dr Briggs said the Greens would stay active and keep engaging with the public in Braddon.
"What we're saying is 'the Greens are here, we are active, we are a true grassroots organisation,' " he said.
"We're attacking the big issues and their root causes and providing options.
"When you vote Green, you're voting for an ethos.
"It's big ideas and plans, it's futuristic and it's looking out for our kids."
He said short-term thinking in politics was "crazy" and not not doing people any good.
Dr Briggs said he intended to nominate for preselection for the next election.
That would be his fourth attempt at state or federal level.
"Elections are exhausting," he said.
"They take a lot out of you.
"I have come out of this one absolutely energised with the possibilities that can be achieved in this area as a team."
The Greens increased their MHA numbers statewide from two to five, and looked a shot at getting to seven at one stage.
Leader Rosalie Woodruff described it as an incredible result.
She and Dr Briggs both paid tribute to volunteers and supporters.
