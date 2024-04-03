Ruthless City kickstart league campaign with comfortable derby win

Launceston City completed an excellent week by adding a derby win to their eye-catching cup triumph.
Four days after knocking South Hobart out of the Lakoseljac Cup, Daniel Syson's side kickstarted their NPL Tasmania campaign with a 3-0 win over cross-town rivals Riverside on Wednesday night.
In a fixture rescheduled after being abandoned last month, City caught their hosts napping, racing into a two-goal lead inside eight minutes and completing the scoring by half-time.
But Syson was far from satisfied with their performance..
"The scoreline suggests 3-0 is a great performance but in terms of the standards we're trying to set, we didn't meet up to that," he said.
"We're just trying to get more control of the ball and I think for large periods we didn't do that tonight.
"Riverside are a fit side and we've just got to learn that when we're in the lead of a game to keep hold of the ball a bit more. The fact we're ruthless is what got us the 3-0 win and you'll take that away from home and first three points of the season, but I've seen us play a lot better and lose.
"So we've won 3-0 but I go away dissatisfied tonight."
On a chilly night at Windsor Park, the contest was closer than the scoreline suggests but City were far more clinical.
They were ahead inside three minutes when Mana Yawntung's cross was half-cleared and Diesel Murfet pounced. Just five minutes later the visitors doubled their lead as keeper Lachie Clark's quick release set Mac Wilcox away and the wing-back stayed cool to produce an exceptional finish.
However, City's best goal was their third on 35 minutes as import striker Thierry Swaby continued his personal campaign to justify Syson's comparison to Thierry Henry.
Again originating in the hands of Clark, the move transitioned to the silky striker who danced his way through the defence before converting.
Asked what positives he saw in the performance, Syson highlighted his side's finishing.
"We were ruthless in the final third. Thierry's gone past four blokes and come back to do it again and I'm thinking 'just put it in the net' and Mac took his goal well. He played well Saturday and continued that tonight.
"But 3-0 away from home, that's a positive."
With Will Humphrey and Daniel Latinovic forming a strong partnership at the centre of defence, City successfully restricted Clark's workload.
Olympic meanwhile enjoyed plenty of possession but it was a frustrating night for their livewire Chilean striker Emanuel Ponce who even managed to get booked before the second half started.
The passing range of Max Reissig combined with the industry of Gedi Krusa and willing contribution from newcomers James Pelletier and James Trevis made for a strong Riverside midfield, but they struggled to turn possession into penetration.
When Krusa did finally find a way past Clark early in the second half, Latinovic was on hand to clear off the line.
Befitting a local derby, the match featured eight yellow cards with City collection three in the space of eight second-half minutes but they rarely looked like blowing their comfortable grip on the game.
The original match between the teams was abandoned after 27 minutes last month, with the score sitting at 1-1, when Olympic winger Will Fleming's leg was broken in a tackle.
Both teams will be on the road in the league on Saturday with City visiting Syson's former team Devonport at 4.30pm, 15 minutes before Olympic kick off against Glenorchy at KGV.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.