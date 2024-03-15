Tragic finish as NPL Tasmania's Northern derby gets abandoned

The eagerly-awaited season-opening NPL Tasmania derby ended in tragedy when Riverside Olympic winger Will Fleming suffered a suspected broken leg.
Playing against his former team, Launceston City, Fleming was injured in a tackle which saw Juan Hampson sent off.
It happened 27 minutes into the contest and led to a lengthy break in play.
Fleming received extensive treatment by the side of the pitch and an ambulance was called.
With emergency services unable to say when it was likely to arrive, the referee had little choice but to abandon the match.
The ambulance eventually arrived at Windsor Park an hour after the initial incident and Fleming was taken to hospital.
Both teams were left in a state of shock but accepted it was the right decision. The score was 1-1 at the time the game was abandoned. It is not known whether that score will remain or the match will be replayed.
Fleming played junior soccer at City before joining Olympic during the summer and the Friday-night clash was his debut for the side.
"It was the right call," Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said. "The priority is the health of the player. Football is second when something like this happens. The boys were keen to play but it is their teammate and, for the sake of Will, it's better to stop.
"I spoke to Will. He said 'I might have to miss a couple of games Gaffer'. He's a lovely lad, very humble and was keen as mustard when he came to the club."
City co-captain Lachie Clark agreed with the call and said his players' thoughts were with their former teammate.
"You hate to see injuries like that - it's just a horrible part of the game and you would not wish it on anyone," he said.
"Everyone was really flat in the changerooms. It's quite anti-climactic because there had been a big build-up for this clash so it's very disappointing but we go away and go again next week."
A huge crowd had flocked to Riverside for the contest which saw both sides score with penalties from former players of the other team.
Gedi Krusa gave Olympic a sixth-minute lead after James Trevis had been brought down by Akwasi Agyekum before Will Humphrey equalised on 24 minutes.
That spot-kick was given for a foul by Fleming on Hampson and came just three minutes before the same players came together on the halfway line.
The referee consulted with his assistant before showing Hampson a red card.
Both teams unveiled plenty of new signings with City's frontline led by English forward Thierry Swaby - who coach Daniel Syson this week likened to former Arsenal namesake Thierry Henry - and Olympic unleashing Chilean striker Emanuel Ponce.
It was the second NPL Tasmania season running that the two sides had kicked off the competition, City winning last year's opener 2-0.
