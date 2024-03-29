Were you at the Launceston BMX President's Cup? Check out our pics

Junior riders from across Tasmania's clubs gathered at the Launceston BMX Club on Saturday for the President's Cup.
With racing happening for the majority of the afternoon, The Examiner's photographer Paul Scambler was able to capture plenty of the action at the St Leonards track, from the sprocket categories all the way to the competitive 15 male field.
On Saturday, April 6, the club will be hosting a 'come and try day' at the track which is free to all ages, with participants requiring registration along with a bike, helmet, gloves and long-sleeve clothing.
The next round of the BMX state series to be held in Launceston is round six, which is run on September 7, while the next stage is on May 25, in Hobart.
