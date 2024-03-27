House of the Week | Serene elegance meets countryside

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 5
Welcome to 239 Wadleys Road, Reedy Marsh - an enchanting 37-acre estate that captures the essence of opulent rural living. This expansive property seamlessly blends contemporary comfort, architectural grace, and the serenity of a secluded haven, boasting advanced sustainable features like solar panels, hydronic heating, and a spacious four-car garage.
"Something big for me is the architectural design of the house. Being situated with all day sun looking out over the mountains and dam is very unique," Josh Schaeche of Harrison Agents said.
Upon entry, the residence unfolds with grandeur, showcasing four generously proportioned bedrooms, each complemented by walk-in robes for abundant storage. The three modern bathrooms, including an extravagant ensuite in the expansive master bedroom, seamlessly merge convenience with elegance.
The master ensuite stands as a work of art itself, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that unveil breathtaking views of a tranquil dam and majestic mountains, creating an idyllic retreat.
The focal point of this home resides in its open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, where quality harmonises with functionality. Each room exudes vast dimensions, ensuring that every space is as impressive as the next.
The chef's dream kitchen is appointed with top-of-the-line appliances and showcases meticulous craftsmanship. A fireplace infuses warmth and coziness, setting the perfect ambiance for chilly evenings. Expansive windows in the lounge room frame panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, seamlessly connecting the interior with the natural beauty outdoors.
"The floor to ceiling windows allow great warmth and spectacular views, so it's a very inviting space," Josh said.
Step outside to discover an outdoor entertaining area, ideal for hosting guests or relishing the tranquility of the property. Multiple paddocks enhance the allure of this lifestyle property, offering ample space for various activities or the potential establishment of your own hobby farm.
What distinguishes this residence is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. Embrace eco-friendly living with solar panels gracing the roof, harnessing the sun's power to minimise your environmental impact and energy costs.
Revel in the comfort provided by the hydronic heating system, ensuring efficient warmth throughout the home.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.