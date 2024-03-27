Feature Property | Home with beautiful views

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Suffolk Street, Newstead is one of the most tightly held areas of Launceston and it is no wonder why. This classic 1930s home, spread over two levels, is in immaculate condition and retains classic features throughout.
Perfectly positioned and north facing, the property ensures all day sun and views across Launceston.
The lower level presents a versatile space, offering the potential for a teenager retreat or guest accommodation, providing a perfect blend of functionality and comfort for modern living.
Features of the home include a large kitchen with an island bench; dining area with arched windows; lounge with double doors and a stunning mantle; panoramic views over the backyard; a large second living space; and a convenient separate study. There are also two reverse-cycle heaters plus a wood heater; three bay garaging + OSP; and walking distance to several schools in East Launceston and Newstead.
With its combination of architectural beauty and proximity to the CBD, this residence in Newstead is a true gem for those seeking a sophisticated and welcoming abode. Book your appointment with the team at Jenkins and Co Property Tasmania to view the property today.
