Australian Red Cross call out for donations ahead of long weekend

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centres issued an appeal for blood and plasma donations in the lead up to the long Easter weekend.
The need is three per cent higher than this time last year, while demand for platelets is at a record high, according to Australian Red Cross.
Launceston Lifeblood donor centre manager Dylan Visser said there were a number of different factors that influenced demand for donations over Easter.
"The fact that road trauma goes up over the Easter period, similarly to Christmas, is also a large driver as to why we may need extra collections," Mr Visser said.
"But there are also the normal factors to consider such as people in the hospital that need regular treatment and people having surgeries."
Australian Red Cross gave each state a quota for donations before Easter Monday, and listed Tasmania as requiring 300 donations.
Mr Visser was confident Tasmania would deliver the result.
"I'm very confident, knowing how Tasmanians rally together to achieve amazing results and contribute towards a cause when required," Mr Visser said.
"Statewide, I'm sure we'll be able to collect those 300 and some.
"We've got over 160 appointments open across across Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday that need filling still.
He said as whole, Tasmanians were quite generous when it came to donating - especially Launcestonians.
"We consistently achieve our quotas and targets required which is great, because that is a reflection on the type of people we are in the state," Mr Visser said.
"There's a bunch of different ways to make an appointment, you can jump online or we've got an app for smartphones you can download, or call us up on 13 14 95.
"You can also pop in and we'll never turn away a walk in this time of year, anyone who wants to come on down is welcome to."
