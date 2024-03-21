Champion Cav to be given life membership after reaching major milestone

Three premierships, one league and two club best and fairests, a Hannah Goddard Memorial Medal, multiple all-star team selections and now a life member of the Cavaliers.
Playing her 150th Tasmanian Netball League match on Friday night, Shannae Heazlewood's list of accomplishments since her 19-and-under debut with the Cavs in 2016 is one that most netballers will never achieve, let alone have at 24 years of age.
Arriving at the club from Scottsdale, the defender-turned-mid-courter had a distinguished three years in the 19s in which she featured regularly in the all-star team and was joint league best and fairest in 2018 to go along with her club 'B&Fs' in 2017 and '18.
But the best part for Heazlewood was the 19s premiership in 2018 when they came back to beat Cripps.
It was a day that will live long in her memory.
"It was a pretty tough year for some of the girls, especially in the grand final we were playing in Hobart," she explained.
"Maddie Berry was shooting with Nadia Donnelly and one of the defenders had hit her on the way through and she ran into the goal-post and actually smacked her knee on the pole - we found out later that she had done her [anterior cruciate ligament].
"And Nadia at the time had chronic fatigue, so she could only run out a quarter at a time, which meant that I had to swing from goal-defence where I was playing with Hayley Bowen to play goal-attack for the rest of the game.
"I was super nervous. I've never been so nervous in my life. I got in my own head a little bit missing some shots early, but I knew that I needed to pull it together because there were six other girls on that court that needed me."
She did just that. Trailing by seven goals early in the fourth quarter, the Cavs went on a run and took a 39-38 lead in the dying minutes, before holding on for the win.
From there Heazlewood transitioned to the opens side and was a part of the 2019 and 2021 premierships by playing her "relentless" style.
The Cavs play their first match at the Silverdome this season against Devon on Friday at 8pm, where Heazlewood said she could not wait to celebrate the milestone with family and friends.
And despite the team having 11 changes to its line-up from last season, the centre feels they are already gelling well following their 2-0 opening weekend and added the team were in good shape to challenge the two-time reigning premiers Northern Hawks this season.
But most of all, the unassuming stalwart believed there were many more games to come for her in a Cavaliers uniform.
"I'm not going anywhere at the moment and I'm still very much enjoy my time with the girls," she said.
"I love the great friendships that you make and the social aspect of it, and I also have that love of the game, so I'm not ready to give that up just yet.
"It's a club that's always been supportive and had a family culture, it's been amazing."
