Season preview: With 11 changes, how do Cavaliers line up in 2024?

There is a feeling similar to the start of a school year about Cavaliers.
Like a teacher preparing to meet their new students, co-coaches Lou Carter and Katie O'Neill will enter the 2024 Tasmanian Netball League season with 11 changes - six outs and five ins - to their list, which sits at nine players.
Adding to the metaphor are the youthful inclusions of Paige O'Neill, Matilda Allen (both Cavs 19-and-under) and Lily Case (Northern Hawks 19-and-under).
Alongside the return of premiership player Zoe Claridge and the arrival of Olivia Harman from Devon, the Cavs' recruits will have their work cut out to replace the outgoing half-dozen.
Sisters Esther and Eunice Kidmas and promising mid-courter Ava Lockwood have all left for the mainland to attend university, while Estelle Margetts and Dana Lester have also departed.
Deanna Wadley is likely to make up the sixth exit despite training with the club, as she continues her long recovery from her horrific injury in which she suffered fractures in her tibia, fibula and femur as well as ruptures in her lateral collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments against South East Suns last season.
After a slightly stuttering start to last season, the Cavs found their best form as finals approached which culminated in their direct entry to the grand final after knocking off Launceston rivals and two-years previously unbeaten Northern Hawks.
Ultimately they fell short, with the Hawks getting their revenge in the decider to claim their second-straight flag.
Katie O'Neill, who has stepped up to co-coach from assistant, said the club had restructured their pre-season to avoid a similar slow beginning.
"Last year we trialled a little bit of a different pre-season, where we did a bit more running and didn't necessarily hit the court so early," she said.
"We felt that probably wasn't the best way to go, because we found it took us too long to get going at the start of the year.
"This year we've hit the court a lot earlier and getting the girls to touch netballs a lot earlier."
Adding that the increased focus on gameplay was required to ensure the new players would gel well with the rest of the squad as soon as possible, O'Neill believed that from the evidence of pre-season there was reason to be excited about Cavaliers' hopes.
O'Neill said there were two players that had really stood out to her ahead of the Cavs' first game of the season on Saturday.
Announced captain once again, Shelby Miller will likely be her ever-reliable self, but O'Neill said her increased focus on marshalling a completely new and inexperienced back-line would bring the best out in her.
"She always plays such an incredibly integral part in our team, but I think having that younger defensive end this year, that's going to be an extra role on top of what she does normally and that will demonstrate her leadership."
Contrastingly, Case was the other player predicted by O'Neill to have a breakout season, having witnessed impressive development during match simulation.
"She's had a really good pre-season, she's got really fit and I can see so much improvement in her during pre-season and then coming into matchplay," she said.
"She's a super strong rebounder, she has a crack at the first ball and I'm just really excited to see her develop in the Cavs' back end this year."
Cavaliers begin their season down South on March 16, where they will face Kingston.
Hawks preview still to come...
