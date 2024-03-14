Season preview: 'Awesome' Hawks prepare for historic three-peat bid

One defeat in two years and consecutive premierships is the result of a recipe which the Northern Hawks do not plan on changing any time soon.
In direct contrast to the 11 changes made by Launceston rivals Cavaliers for the upcoming Tasmanian Netball League season, the Hawks have added Macy Goninon - Devon's captain in 2023 - with Monique Dufty officially departing after missing last year with injury.
Beginning their 2024 campaign with a trip down to the home of Cripps Waratah, the team which fell victim to the Hawks in last year's preliminary final, the two-time reigning premiers do not have any easy start to their potential three-peat campaign.
Overcoming a qualifying final defeat to the Cavs, the Hawks finished last season on a high with a relatively comfortable 71-57 win.
And with coach Alicia Sargent departing, her replacement Maddie Walker was keen to keep the momentum rolling through pre-season.
"Pre-season has been pretty awesome from our end, we're ready to go, we're fit and we're a well-oiled machine," Walker said.
"I'm really honoured to lead them into this year, because it's a solid unit that we've kept together and we have the exciting addition of Macy into the team."
While the Hawks go into this season as a heavy favourite to repeat their efforts of the previous two years, Walker said their focus remained on themselves instead of the outcomes.
"We're just focusing on us as a unit and what we can bring to the table and what we can do out there," she said.
"We're looking at any improvements we can make along the way but mostly just enjoying the journey."
Goninon, a mid-courter, has been a fine addition to the Hawks' already settled squad, with Walker believing the former Devon leader to have a unique skill-set.
"Since she has come in she has looked really strong, she's a versatile mid-courter who brings a lot of depth in the middle and she gives us another dimension that we can go to," Walker said.
"So she gives us some more flexibility, even further flexibility to what we already had there through the centre court, so I'm excited to see how Macy can contribute with the team."
