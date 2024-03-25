'Anything's possible': The effect the Devils will have on women's football

After years of discussion, it finally feels real for Tasmanians that the state will have an AFL team.
Following the unveiling of the Tasmania Devils on Monday, March 18, junior players male and female will have something extra to aspire to according to NTFA director of women's football Louise Millwood.
"You can't be what you can't see," she said.
With the initial plan of introducing a VFLW team by 2025 - now looking more likely to be 2026 - players like Bridgenorth's Emily Mckinnell have the chance to take their game to the next level.
The dangerous forward booted 48 goals in 16 games in last season's premier division and went on to represent Tasmania in their state representative game against Queensland.
Mckinnell said the launch allowed Tasmanian players to dare to dream.
"It gives all of us girls and boys playing footy something to aspire to because it's obviously happening now and it's really good," she said.
Emily Mckinnell was one of four NTFA or NTJFA players to reveal the Devils' guernsey at the UTAS Stadium launch site in Launceston, an experience she will always remember.
While for Millwood, seeing Mckinnell up on stage was a reminder of the importance in building the foundations of the Devils through the regional pathways.
"It's incredibly important to cement our talent pathways, there seems no point in us putting so much energy into our talent for it all to go offshore and give it all to the mainland, we need to keep them here and keep it local," Millwood said.
She added that removing the requirement for players to move to the mainland will serve to demonstrate the structures already in place here.
"We can't have a talent pathway, put time into our people and tell them there's goals to reach if none of it is within our state," she said.
"We're always sending out people, whether it's for sport or for their careers, we're sending them to the mainland.
"We need to do it here. We can do it here and we can do it really well."
