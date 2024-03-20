Extra $2.1 million promised for Surf Life Saving Tasmania

Surf Life Saving Tasmania would receive an extra $2.1 million over three years under a re-elected Liberal government.
Bass MP Simon Wood said SLST - which has about 3200 registered members and 1200 nippers across 15 clubs statewide - would receive $700,000 a year beginning from 2025-2026.
He said the organisation played a crucial role in keeping Tasmanians safe in the water.
"Last year, they performed more than 23,000 patrol hours, 83 rescues, over 2000 preventative actions and treated 182 first aid cases, with a range of rescue-ready assets and personnel spanning the Tasmanian coastline," Mr Wood said.
"This funding will support them to continue that good.
"We will also work with Surf Life Saving Tasmania to progress its plans for a National Centre of Excellence for Flood and Swift Water Rescue to seek Australian Government partnership funding for this exciting project. The project would be the first of its kind in Australia."
Mr Wood said the Liberals would also deliver seven volunteer marine rescue units around the state with $1 million towards specialised rescue vehicles, trailers and vessels within 30 days of forming government.
