The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Drought-breaking premiership win would 'mean a lot to this cricket club'

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
March 21 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet and Riverside skipper Peter New with the premiership cup at NTCA no. 1 on Wednesday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet and Riverside skipper Peter New with the premiership cup at NTCA no. 1 on Wednesday. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

There's nothing better than a grand final with intriguing storylines and the Westbury versus Riverside two-day decider has plenty.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.