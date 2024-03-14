One of nation's most-promising teens to play in Cricket North semi-final

Greater Northern Raiders' pain has become Riverside's gain with one of the nation's brightest young talents Aidan O'Connor expected to play in this weekend's Cricket North semi-final.
They Blues will host South Launceston at Windsor Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11am with the winner to meet Westbury in the grand final.
O'Connor was going to play for the Raiders in their semi-final this weekend but "an administrative error" resulted in them being ejected from Cricket Tasmania Premier League finals on Wednesday.
It's a massive boon for the Blues as O'Connor played in Australia's under-19 World Cup winning team in South Africa this year.
He was dominant when he played for Riverside at the start of the summer.
The teenager tore through Westbury in round one with 4-19 before rattling through Mowbray in round seven with 4-16 and 34 runs from 14 balls.
"He is in the selection mix, he will be in the side," Blues captain Peter New said.
South skipper Jeremy Jackson has embraced the challenge saying the Knights want to play against the best at finals time.
Both teams have full squads to pick from otherwise.
While Jackson comfortably won The Examiner's player of the season award this week, it's hard to predict who will be the match-winners given so many different names have bobbed up this season.
Both captains agree.
"That's definitely a key for both sides, you looks at the scorecards throughout the year and it's not necessarily the same bloke doing it every week, it's always a shared contribution," New said.
"That's what we pride ourselves on."
Jackson said finals were a different ball game but noted it was important to keep a consistent approach and not change too much.
"I know our guys are really keen to step up another notch," he said.
Riverside seamer Lyndon Stubbs made an incredible comeback from a bicep tear, taking 5-32 at Windsor Park in January.
South looked like they were cruising to first-innings points at 4-190 chasing 237 but crashed to 198 all out after losing 6-8.
The Blues' Tom Lewis also played a major role with 4-37. However, he didn't play in their final home-and-away round win.
The Knights' Graham Donaldson put in the other eye-catching performance with 6-63.
Riverside's Tom Garwood (76), Ben Kidd (54) and Patty Mackrell (45) made first innings runs while South's Jackson made 49 and Nathan Philip hit 48.
Michael Jones, who normally suits up for Clarence played in that match, taking four catches as wicket-keeper and notching 28 retired not out. He won't play this weekend.
Jackson said it was a loss the Knights rued.
"We can take a bit of confidence out of that, that if we play some good cricket again, we can be good enough to put ourselves in a winning position at some stage and then our challenge is to take that and convert it," he said.
The Blues are the in-form team of the competition as they didn't drop a two-day game.
New, a wicket-keeper, said their positive attitude since Christmas had been crucial and he wants to see plenty of energy in the field.
"It's getting between overs quickly, it's little things like diving on balls in the inner circle, chasing balls to the boundary line," he said.
"Just all the little things that can save a run or two here or there and create a bit of momentum in the fielding effort."
After losing to the Blues, the Knights accounted for Mowbray and Launceston and then drew with Westbury.
Not that they'll want reminding but South Launceston were on the cusp of a grand final berth last season before Westbury took victory from the jaws of defeat.
Westbury made 140 before South finished on 138 after being 4-91.
Jackson said the Knights were a better-balanced team this season.
Riverside lost the 2020-21 grand final to Launceston before then losing the 2021-22 semi-final to the Lions. They missed the finals last year.
Hosting rights weren't decided until the last home-and-away round when Riverside won outright against Launceston to come from way back to leapfrog South.
New is hoping to have a vocal home crowd.
"That's always the plan when you have a home final is to try and make the most of that home ground advantage and really get all your supporters there," he said.
"Hopefully, we do see quite a few people there in navy blue this weekend."
Jackson said the Knights' second-grade side were already through to the grand final so he was excited by the prospect of South supporters being there in force.
