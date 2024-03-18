Abandoned NPL Tasmania Northern derby set to be replayed says league

Riverside Olympic and Launceston City will replay their abandoned NPL Tasmania derby.
Just 27 minutes of the fixture was played at Windsor Park on Friday night before Olympic winger Will Fleming suffered a broken leg in a tackle which saw City's Juan Hampson sent off.
An ambulance was called but, because it could not be ascertained how long it would take to arrive, referee Thomas Mace abandoned the match. The score at the time was 1-1 with Gedi Krusa and Will Humphrey both converting penalties.
Football Tasmania confirmed on Monday that, in accordance with competition rules, the match will be re-scheduled.
Details relating to the re-scheduled match are being worked through and FT will announce these once they are confirmed.
This also relates to sanctions from the game, including whether Hampson's red card stands.
FT media coordinator Olivia Clayton said: "Football Tasmania would like to commend the support staff of both clubs who provided immediate medical support to Will until such time as an ambulance arrived. We would also like to wish Will a full and speedy recovery."
Both clubs agreed that abandoning the match was the right thing to do.
City coach Daniel Syson added on Monday: "We are happy to have the game replayed as being abandoned for the health and safety of Will was the right thing to do in the circumstances."
