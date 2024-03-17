The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Injured soccer player leaps to defence of his sent-off opponent

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 17 2024 - 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Fleming receives treatment at Windsor Park on Friday night. Picture by Floyd Jones
Will Fleming receives treatment at Windsor Park on Friday night. Picture by Floyd Jones

The Riverside Olympic player whose leg was broken in Friday's NPL Tasmania derby has leapt to the defence of the opponent involved.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.