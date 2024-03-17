Injured soccer player leaps to defence of his sent-off opponent

The Riverside Olympic player whose leg was broken in Friday's NPL Tasmania derby has leapt to the defence of the opponent involved.
Will Fleming spent an hour in agony next to the Windsor Park pitch before being taken to hospital by ambulance to learn he had fractured his tibia halfway up the shin.
The injury was sustained in a tackle with Launceston City defender Juan Hampson who was subsequently sent off before the match was eventually abandoned.
Fleming said he had known Hampson for about five years and they played together at City for two.
"I've heard Juan has received online backlash," the 21-year-old said.
"Juan is a really good kid, and in the heat of the game an accident occurred where we clashed. He never had any malicious intent, that's not the player or person he is."
Fleming also reached out to thank all those involved in his treatment after the incident 27 minutes into Friday's match.
"The support, sympathy and love I've received in just a short time has never made me feel a part of a family more," he said.
"This has really proven to me that Riverside Olympic is more than just a football club, but a family. Thank you to everyone who helped, I appreciate it more than words can do justice."
The former Riverside High School head prefect returned home in a full cast in the early hours of Saturday morning to begin his recovery.
His former club also wished him well in a post on Facebook.
"On behalf of everyone at Launceston City FC, our thoughts are with Will Fleming, along with his partner and his family, after he sustained a serious leg injury following an accidental collision during last night's NPL season opener at Windsor Park," it said.
"A former long-standing member of our club, Will remains an admired and popular young man at City, and our club wishes him a speedy recovery.
"Thank you to all those personnel from Riverside Olympic, as well as LCFC, FT and the broader community who attended, assisted and cared for Will, until medical assistance arrived."
It is unclear at this stage whether the match will be replayed or the scoreline remain at 1-1.
