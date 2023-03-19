Two days of cricket to decide the second Cricket North grand finalist came down to just one delivery as Westbury edged a semi-final thriller against South Launceston.
With the Knights nine wickets down and needing two runs to equal the Shamrocks' first-innings total, set batter Nathan Philip launched Kieren Hume to deep mid-wicket at Ingamells Oval.
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet was fielding 10 metres inside the boundary and only too aware the destiny of the contest was in his hands.
"It was a long boundary and I was about 10 metres in because we didn't want Nathan to work any twos with their no.11 in," Murfet said.
"I had to back-pedal a bit and took it about one metre inside the boundary. It would have carried for six and the game so I was glad to get hold of it.
"We do a bit of practice at that and I feel pretty confident under the high ones. I was mindful how far I had to go back and I had Liam Ryan nearby letting me know 'I'm here if you need me' for a TV-style catch."
Murfet held the catch, Philip was out for 34, Hume completed a haul of 5-40, Westbury had a first-innings lead that would see them into next week's grand final against Launceston and the Shamrocks players were rather pleased.
"We were pretty ecstatic," Murfet added. "They all ran over to me even though it was the furthest part of the ground. Even the 12th and 13th men ran over from the clubroom which was a long trek for them.
"It was all pretty touch and go - nail-biting stuff. When we went in at lunch they were eight down with seven runs to win before we got those last two wickets.
"And then we had to refocus again for a couple of hours and we were able to do that."
In their second innings, Westbury reached 2-65 off 24 overs before the result was called at tea with opener Chathura Athukorala not out on 48.
Having restricted their hosts to 140 all out on Saturday, South resumed at 2-71 with captain Jeremy Jackson at the crease and clear in his intention of batting all day to put chance of an outright victory beyond the Shamrocks' reach.
However, the a sizeable partnership proved elusive and when Jackson was trapped lbw by Hume for 39, 50 runs were still required.
Philip looked capable of steering the Knights home before they lost 3-2. They made it to 8-138 before Jono Chapman (2-41) bowled Josh Freestone and Murfet and Hume combined to complete the job.
Murfet, who also took 3-20, said Hume was the game's standout performer. "He's one of the best spinners in the comp and really showed that today."
