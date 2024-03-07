The Examiner
Labor agrees to probe of failing school system despite union dissent

By Benjamin Seeder
March 7 2024 - 4:17pm
Labor will support an independent inquiry into the state's education system if it wins government, despite apparent opposition from the teacher's union and the Liberals.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

