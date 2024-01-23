Humans of Launceston founder says farewell

The Humans of Launceston Facebook community, which captured the stories, faces and memories of the city's residents will now come to a halt after 8 years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Adam Page who created the Humans of Launceston page in 2016, announced on Facebook that he was relocating interstate and the page was closing after growing to 38,000 followers and publishing 170 stories about Launceston's people.
The community group was inspired by the photoblog Humans of New York which started in 2010 to document the small moments in the lives of New Yorkers and which has since spawned other similar pages around the world from New Delhi to Melbourne.
The "Humans of" format was set up by the Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton who created street portraits of ordinary people in the city and asked them to tell him their stories.
"I have had 14 wonderful years in Launceston and it will always hold a very special place in my soul," Mr Page said in his final post.
"I love people. Meeting them, interacting with them, understanding them, caring for them. Making them feel heard and validated."
Some of the people Mr Page photographed were individuals like Arthur Quarrel whose grandfather was one of the last Tasmanians to be photographed with a thylacine.
Mr Page said when he first started the Launceston version, he got 10,000 followers in six weeks.
"I felt such elation at this because it meant other people out there in the world also cared about validating the elderly and enjoyed connecting with people and hearing their honest and raw stories," he wrote.
In the 8 years, that he's run the project people have to come to him after he's profiled their family members and said "I didn't know that about my Nan" or "My father has never told us any of this."
His stories have regularly been used in eulogies at funerals of people that's he's profiled.
"As a mainland invader, I am proud to say I know more about the history of Launceston and Tassie than most locals," he wrote.
"I could probably write a book actually."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.