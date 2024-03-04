The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Former 'cult leader' loses defamation trial against book author

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 4 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Arrant liar': Former Universal Knowledge leader Natasha Lakaev has lost her defamation claim against former acolyte and book author Carli McConkey. File picture
'Arrant liar': Former Universal Knowledge leader Natasha Lakaev has lost her defamation claim against former acolyte and book author Carli McConkey. File picture

The former head of the Universal Knowledge new age organisation has failed in her libel claim against former acolyte and book author Carli McConkey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.