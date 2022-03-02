newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With the plan for 27,000-seat multi-purpose stadium at Regatta Point now public, Football Tasmania are continuing talks with government. Chief Executive Matt Bulkeley believes the state's ongoing A-League bid isn't too far away, describing Tasmania as being in "a very good position to be next cab off the rank". "We've been working very closely with the government for some period of time on realising our ambition to have an A-League team in Tasmania and we think that we're not too far away from that. MORE SOCCER: Ben Garuccio praises Nathaniel Atkinson's maturity through injury "We would love to have a rectangular stadium, that's certainly our preference and we've said that before, but if this stadium can have rectangular configuration and if it delivers for football, then I think it could be a very good outcome." Admitting he's "not an expert on stadiums", Bulkeley would love to see the proposed plans feature retractable seating for Tasmania's first rectangular stadium. RELATED: AFL team task force says stadium 'Also good for the North' With A-League games being played in Launceston in the past two years, he doesn't believe the lack of a rectangular stadium will delay an A-League licence. "We are really pushing as hard as we can with potential investors, with the APL [Australian Professional Leagues], with other clubs and with the government on progressing this," he said. "The APL have been on record recently in terms of their commitment to expansion to at least another two teams." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/aca566ad-57f8-4235-9b28-26c8c9c62a52.jpg/r1424_398_3372_1499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg