Bowman taking aim as coach of Northern Rangers men's team

Experienced South Hobart player Jack Bowman will take charge of Northern Rangers' men's team next season.
The NTCA Ground club announced that Bowman will be the new head coach of their Northern Championship team.
Bowman rose through the South Hobart juniors and broke into the NPL team as a 16-year-old. He moved to Glenorchy Knights for a few years before returning to South Hobart last season.
He has moved to Launceston to continue his career as a doctor.
"We are excited to welcome Jack to the club," Northern Rangers president Gavin Stone said.
Jack's skills and experience will drive us forward on and off the field- Northern Rangers president Gavin Stone
"He has played in teams that have won state titles and cups. His skills and experience will drive us forward on and off the field as we look to claim our third title in six years.
"Jack regularly trained with us last season while he commuted between Hobart and Launceston and has already built a great relationship with the players."
Club stalwarts Zac Chugg, Pat Lanau-Atkinson and Jesse Fulton will be Bowman's assistant coaches for the season. All three players came through the Rangers' youth program and have extensive experience at senior level.
Rangers finished second in last season's Northern Championship competition with a record of 15 wins, one draw and five losses, as champions Somerset completed a perfect campaign of 21-straight victories.
Rangers' pre-season training will start on Thursday, January 4.
