The Examinersport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/A-League

Bowman taking aim as coach of Northern Rangers men's team

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 25 2023 - 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Bowman at Glenorchy. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Jack Bowman at Glenorchy. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Experienced South Hobart player Jack Bowman will take charge of Northern Rangers' men's team next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help