'Either team could win': Expecting one of the closest grand finals in years

They've been the juggernauts of the past two Cricket North women's seasons and this year's decider may be the most competitive grand final they've had yet.
South Launceston and Riverside will meet at NTCA no. 2 at 5.15pm on Friday night to battle for the trophy.
Only in the penultimate home-and-away round could the Knights break the 2-2 deadlock between the sides and finish on top of the ladder.
Coach Belinda Wegman said South were determined to play well in that game to progress straight to the grand final and gain the mental edge.
"We wanted to finish on top, we didn't wan to play the semi-final, it's a bit of mind game I suppose that you've got that one up on them," she said.
Otherwise, the Knights are chasing their ninth-straight premiership with talented teenager Ava Curtis looking to captain one for the first time.
She took on the role this season.
"I'm going to be very nervous with it but I have Belinda there and Caitlyn Webster as well to help me out," she said.
The Knights face a Riverside outfit desperate to break the incredible winning streak.
Coach Sophie Parkin is the only one to have played in a Riverside flag back in 2014-15.
She feels the key to success is pressuring South from the get-go and forcing them to think about how to win the contest.
Wegman said batting partnerships and team run-outs would be crucial.
Last time they met the Knights made 4-127 before keeping the Blues to 6-95 in their Twenty20.
And last year's grand final score was much the same with South making 8-126 before the Blues finished 4-99.
Wegman was player of the match in 2023 with 60 from 53 balls and has enjoyed another strong season.
Blues captain Elyse Page, who has played more than 100 club matches, couldn't remember a tighter season and provided insight into why that might be.
"The teams are probably a bit more even this year, the past few years there have been a few girls moving between clubs which has made the comp a lot more interesting and closer between us and South," she said.
One of those is Riverside's Meg Radford who brings form into the decider with 57 runs and 2-7 against Launceston last week.
Wegman said Emily Lawrence would come into the side for Ash Scott who has moved away while Parkin said the Blues had full availability.
It's hoped the unique Friday night fixture will attract plenty of supporters given the match is not competing with Saturday cricket.
