Star all-rounder guides Blues to Cricket North women's grand final

Riverside's Meg Radford has stolen the show at Windsor Park with a superb all-round performance in the Cricket North semi-final.
Helping the Blues to an 86-run victory against Launceston, Radford scored a match high 57 before taking 2-7 off three overs in the Twenty20 played in hot conditions.
Blues captain Elyse Page, who batted with Radford for the majority of the team's innings, explained what it was like partnering with the all-rounder.
"She's really good at ticking the strike over and that's one thing that we work on at training, as well... she does wear us all out," Page said
Her and Radford combined for 96 runs in a match-winning partnership and the skipper said top-order runs were something that had been hard to come by before the match.
"I don't think we've had that much this season, if we do our partnerships are in the middle to lower order, so I think that's one thing that we've talked about a lot," she said.
The win places the Blues into the grand final against South Launceston, and coach Sophie Parkin described how the group would approach the week.
"We want to soak up the emotions of the week, it's going to be exciting," she said.
"If we play our best cricket, we can certainly take it to South and I'm really looking forward to it."
The Lions were off to a bright start with the ball, restricting runs before removing Tayla Buchanan caught out off Emma Elliott, then fellow Riverside opener Charlotte Layton was dismissed by inclusion Mary Broadhurst.
Behind the eight-ball at 2-22, the Blues' three and four batters Radford and Page set about on a recovery mission and at first batted cautiously.
But soon they were hitting freely, with Radford whacking four boundaries en route to 57 off 49, while Page accumulated 30 off 40.
The partnership eventually ended after 96 runs were added, and Launceston produced an admirable fightback to finish the innings.
Radford and Monique Booth were run-out, while Welsh import Georgia Munro was caught behind for a golden duck, as Riverside finished 6-137 through 20 overs.
With a big score to chase, the Lions struggled to find a source of runs out of the gate as the Blues restricted them to 1-2 through the first three overs.
Radford continued her dominant day, claiming Broadhurst's wicket for the side's opening breakthrough.
It didn't get any easier for Launceston, though Isabella McRobbie (four off 19) and Michelle Allen (14 off 38) battled defiantly to prevent early wickets.
They were both bowled, McRobbie by Munro and Allen by Alysha Jackson as the required run-rate quickly rose.
Alissa Selby became Jackson's second wicket after making 13 off 35 and when Elliott was bowled by Radford for a four-ball duck, the result was beyond doubt.
The grand final is likely to be held at South's NTCA no. 2 on Friday night, February 23.
