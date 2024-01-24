Ton of matches: Riverside's milestone pair speak glowingly of club culture

The stars have aligned with Riverside captain Elyse Page and coach Sophie Parkin to reach 100 club matches together in the Cricket North women's competition this weekend.
Parkin said they would become the Blues' first female players to reach the milestone when Riverside take on Westbury at 4pm at Ingamells Oval on Saturday.
The pair are also among the most-capped players in the women's competition which started about a decade ago.
Parkin started the season three games behind Page but has caught up just in time, allowing them to celebrate together.
She played in a men's fourth grade game while Page was unavailable for two clashes.
"It's pretty cool because I remember Sophie from my very first day of training," Page said.
"She stood out as one of the nicest people and was very inclusive."
Both 22 years old, Parkin played in Riverside's inaugural season in 2014-15 when they won the premiership and Page joined the following summer.
The latter couldn't wait for her chance to play for the women's side after years watching her older brother Caleb play in the men's.
Parkin said it was the most enjoyable season she had with the Blues so far.
"This year we're in the best position I have ever seen," Parkin said.
"Having Sara (Manix-Geeves) as president is good because she's really supportive of the women's program.
"But our whole club is just so interconnected.
"The boys are so supportive of us and we're so supportive of them."
The coach said she had received positive feedback from other clubs about the Blues' culture.
"Four or five years ago we'd just come to training and have our own net and we'd just go home," she said.
"But now we integrate with the boys with their net, we stay for players' teas.
"At social events, there are more of us there. We go and watch the boys and they come and watch us.
"It's a really good club to be a part of and I think that's really helped with our on-field success, particularly this year, because we're just having fun."
Page also had high praise for the club's leaders.
"It's been pretty cool that's we've always been included," she said.
"There's certain people to thank for that like Matt Geeves and (his daughter) Emma Manix-Geeves, all that family basically have always made sure we're included.
"I feel the girls' team has always been an important part of this club."
Both players are all-rounders and Page also keeps wicket.
They have represented Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League in the past but are having a year off.
Parkin hinted the team may go for brunch or a dinner on Saturday to celebrate the milestones.
Riverside are sitting second on the ladder while Westbury are fourth.
Top-placed South Launceston duel with Launceston at Ingamells Oval at 12pm in Saturday's other Twenty20 match.
