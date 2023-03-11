Juggernaut South Launceston survived a scare to take out their eighth premiership on the trot after being 3-7 at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday evening.
South's leaders dug them out of the hole with coach Belinda Wegman (60 from 53 balls) and vice-captain Amy Duggan (29 from 30) putting on a 62-run partnership.
Duggan was bowled but Narine Maurangi (16) picked up the baton, helping the Knights beyond 100 with Wegman.
The home team's 8-126 from 20 overs proved too strong for the Blues who finished 4-99. Wegman, who was awarded player of the match, was elated after the game.
"I'm pretty ecstatic, we work hard every season," she said.
"We always strive to win, that's what you play all season for.
"Eight in a row is pretty impressive, hopefully we can keep it going."
The Knights' coach knew run-rate would be important to their chances of success.
"That's what we've worked on all season, a run-a-ball," she said. "That's what we aim to achieve every game. I thought that would get us over the line today."
She also foresaw that it would be crucial to keep the Blues to less than 120.
Wegman said the Knights looked to play safer after their early slump.
"We were just taking the singles and hitting the loose balls where we could," she said of her partnerships.
"Just waiting for those balls we could hit and trying to score a boundary an over."
She also praised the tail-enders.
"The girls at the end and the younger ones, they listened to what I asked of them and pulled it off, taking their quick singles and those chances and putting a bit of pressure on the field," she said.
Wegman explained how South went about their fielding effort.
"It not always that you have to take wickets, it depends who is batting and seeing the ball," she said.
"Meg (Radford) is obviously their vital player with Soph (Parkin) and Kate Sherriff. Once we had them out, we really had to get down to it and keep bowling on the off-side which is what we've done all season."
She also praised her team's backing up in the field.
The triumph completed the ultimate early birthday present for Ash Scott who turns 18 on Sunday.
She won three premierships in a week after also tasting success with New Town last weekend and the Knights' under-16 outfit on Friday.
Blues coach Sophie Parkin, who claimed 4-18 from four overs, said her group never gave up.
"We had a good start and took three quick wickets, they were under prsesure which is what we were looking to do to them," she said.
"It was just that middle partnership between Belinda and Amy Duggan that got them going.
"And we just couldn't get Belinda out, once she's going, she's going.
"We still kept them to 125, our goal was 120 so that was pretty good. We just had a slow start with the bat."
Parkin was proud of the way the Blues went about their business this season.
"We're the first team in quite a while that's pushed South," she said.
"We beat them and they haven't been beaten for a couple of years.
"So just to put pressure on them, they were a little bit scared today they were going to lose, so the girls can be really proud.
"We've had a top season and we'll just go one further next year."
The Blues defeated the Knights in round five which was South's only loss this season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
