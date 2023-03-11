The Examiner
South Launceston win eighth Cricket North women's premiership in a row

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 11 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 10:00pm
South Launceston celebrate winning the Cricket North women's premiership. Pictures by Rod Thompson

Juggernaut South Launceston survived a scare to take out their eighth premiership on the trot after being 3-7 at NTCA no. 1 on Saturday evening.

