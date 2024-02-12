Five-fors, big runs and a hat-trick: Who got our votes for player of year?

One century, one hat-trick, two five-fors and a coming-of-age story.
It was hard to separate this week's best performances from Riverside's win over Westbury and South Launceston's victory against Mowbray.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston)
The opening batter made a start with the bat but has been picked for his five-for with the ball. He and fellow spinner Jack Crane combined for nine wickets on day one.
Rob Eltringham (Riverside)
Scored the most of the opener batters and played with aggression on an Ingamells pitch that proved tough for most.
Daniel Murfet (Westbury)
His influence was highlighted on day two when he was unavailable as the team crashed to be all out for 119. Got himself in on a tricky wicket and reaped the benefits.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston), wicket-keeper, captain
Getting more time in the middle and back in form. Hit 48 runs last round against Riverside followed by a ton against Mowbray.
Ollie Marshall (South Launceston)
While not the highest individual score, his 129-run partnership with Philip was match-winning and also gave South a chance to push for the outright.
Alex Tubb (Riverside)
Played a crucial innings in the context of the run chase, especially when he and Jack Colgrave got to the close of play on day one.
Sol Scott (Riverside)
Claimed a hat-trick in the second innings which he described as moment he'll remember. His four pegs were valuable in the Blues' effort to get more bonus points.
Lyndon Stubbs (Riverside)
Stubbs couldn't have made a more impressive return from long-term injury with consecutive five-fors. Played a big role in keeping the Shamrocks to 183 in the first innings.
Jack Crane (South Launceston)
A coming-of-age performance from the 16-year-old right-arm off-spinner. South's wicket-keeper Philip said he he had been impressed by Crane's ability to self-coach and adjust his tactics.
Ben Hann (Riverside)
Earned his spot after he and Tom Lewis executed one of the more impressive run chases in recent memory batting at number 10 and 11. Then took top-order wickets.
Tom Lewis (Riverside)
Snagged the important breakthrough of Ollie Wood (37) in the first innings. Then hung in there with Hann and hit two sixes down the ground during the match-winning run chase.
