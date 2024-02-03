The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Shamrocks skipper Murfet stands tall on wild day of ducks, run outs, feats

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 3 2024 - 8:56pm, first published 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet finished 97 not out against Riverside on a day that featured six ducks. Pictures by Craig George
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet finished 97 not out against Riverside on a day that featured six ducks. Pictures by Craig George

Saturday saw six ducks, two five-fors, two run outs, two stumpings and a batter left stranded on 97.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.