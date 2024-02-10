Philip back in the clouds, tail-enders knock down Shamrocks' fortress

Arguably the competition's best batter is back in form and there was a hat-trick.
If last weekend's Cricket North action was chaotic, day two was full of highlight reels.
South Launceston's Nathan Philip resumed on 36 and went on to make 130 not out from 170 balls with 17 boundaries.
It was his first century of the summer after he made an unbeaten 156 last year.
The Knights' coach admitted he'd been out of touch this season and had wanted to contribute more.
But he also noted he hadn't been out in the middle as much due to the team's top-order chasing down totals.
"We've dominated a few games where I just haven't batted for two or three weeks," he said.
"It's a really good thing that other people are developing and taking over that main scoring role whereas I'm chipping in when I can.
"It was nice to step up when called upon."
It was also a big occasion as the Knights took out the annual Ponting Young Memorial Shield which Philip said was a match both teams always wanted to play well in.
South, who started on 4-135, brushed away a disappointing batting collapse against Riverside a fortnight ago to blitz Mowbray's 164.
Ollie Marshall offered Philip great support with 42 from 132 balls before the Knights declared 8-288 from 83 overs.
Philip credited Mowbray for passing the challenge and finishing 5-132 in their second innings.
The Eagles' Spencer Hayes top scored with 35 from 44 while Brock Whitchurch (22) and captain Luke Scott (32) put on a handy unbeaten partnership.
Meanwhile at Ingamells Oval, Riverside's Sol Scott claimed a hat-trick bowling out Adam House, Kieren Hume and Liam Ryan.
Captain Peter New said he hadn't been part of a hat-trick in a two-day game so it was a rare league achievement.
"That was awesome, Solly's been doing a lot of work in the nets...he took a five-wicket haul a couple of weeks ago and came out here and bowled nice and straight."
Saturday's other standout effort came from Riverside's number 10 and 11 batters Ben Hann and Tom Lewis who hung on to secure a nail-biting first innings victory.
The belief was growing as we were watching them.- Riverside captain Peter New
They needed about 40 runs to win when Lewis came to the crease.
New applauded their ability to come up with a plan and execute it.
"The belief was growing as we were watching them," the thrilled captain said.
Hann made 29 from 67 balls while Lewis made 25 from 47 and they hit three maximums between them.
The Blues started day two on 5-103 and needed 81 runs to claim the big points.
Riverside would end up posting 210 from 75 overs and started 27 runs in front in the second innings.
Westbury were in batting trouble without captain Daniel Murfet who played with Greater Northern Raiders this weekend after making an unbeaten 97 against the Blues on day one.
It seemed 5.30pm couldn't come fast enough for the Shamrocks who found themselves 8-99.
But they didn't go down without a fight as middle-order batter Joel Lloyd (38 from 97) and youngster Cooper Kedey combined for an impressive late stand to see them all out for 119.
Riverside snuck in three overs of batting at the end and finished 3-14.
The Blues have the bye next weekend while Launceston return to the action to face the Knights.
Westbury led the table with 93 ladder points ahead of Riverside (74), South Launceston (71.4), Launceston (59.4), and Mowbray (40.3) according to Play HQ on Saturday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.