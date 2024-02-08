Clark net-bowling to Aussie T20 team, gaining great experiences with Tigers

Mowbray's Lachie Clark is having a week to remember.
He bowled eight overs for 30 runs against Western Australia while debuting for Tasmania's second XI on Wednesday at Hobart's TCA Ground.
And Eagles captain Luke Scott said Clark was also getting the opportunity to bowl in the nets to Australia's Twenty20 team this week.
There is an international match against the West Indies at Bellerive Oval on Friday night.
"I think it came as a bit of a surprise to him, he knew that he was going down to be 12th man for the second XI game for a couple of days," Scott said of the right-arm quick.
"They must have managed to sneak him in for a few overs on Wednesday which is good for him and shows how much improvement he's had this year to make the under-19 (nationals).
"And what we see and what the coaches see is that his trajectory is upwards and he's starting to reap reward for that."
Mowbray are in the midst of battle against South Launceston at NTCA no. 2 in round three of the Cricket North two-dayers.
The Eagles made 164 and South are 4-135 from 36 overs in the annual Ponting Young Memorial Shield match.
South's Nathan Philip is on 36 and Oliver Marshall is four not out.
"It's always a great honour to play in that game, the Ponting family has done a lot for our club and along with the Young family," Scott said of the Shield.
"Ian Young was a former club coach of Mowbray as well so they're two names that have had a big role in where our club sits currently.
"We've still got the Ponting family heavily involved through Thomas Dwyer at the moment."
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson echoed that sentiment.
"To play in Ian's name is an honour for everybody involved and it's pretty special because we've got Ian's grandson Jackson playing with us in the match as well."
Scott said the Eagles would look to get prolific run-scorer Philip out early as they try and work themselves back into the match.
Mowbray will be without Ben Spinks and milestone man James Storay while Brock Whitchurch is playing school cricket.
South lose Oliver Knowles and Jack Crane to school cricket with Jackson saying they would look to draw on in-form second grade players.
Meanwhile, Westbury will be looking to defend their fortress at Ingamells Oval with Riverside well in the fight.
The Shamrocks made 183 and Riverside are 5-103 from 34 overs with Jack Colgrave (eight) and Alex Tubb (32) at the crease.
Captain Daniel Murfet, who hit 97 not out last weekend, will be missing as he has been selected for the Greater Northern Raiders.
Westbury will also be without Cooper Kedey (school cricket) and Matty Allen while Jordan French and Mohammadzuber Diwan come into the line-up.
Murfet said the group would have to be smart in the field and ready for each batter's style.
"Tubb likes to hit the ball nice and straight and regularly so that's one thing we're going to have in mind early and at the same time look to build pressure with good bowling," he said.
Riverside captain Peter New was expecting to bring an unchanged line-up into day two.
He said it was anyone's game on Saturday and the first hour would be crucial.
"Tubby batted really well to get to the close of play last weekend and he's been hitting the ball really well since he has come back into the side," he said.
Launceston have the bye.
