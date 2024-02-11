'A really simple solution': Pharmacies offer over-the-counter antibiotics

Tasmanian women will now be able to buy certain medicines directly from pharmacists, however the state's peak body for doctors said the pilot program was "risky business".
Through a pilot program, women aged between 18 years old and 65 years old will be able to buy antibiotics to treat uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) over the counter.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the program made it easier for women to access much-needed healthcare at a time when doctors were in short supply.
"This is all about getting the right healthcare in the right place at the right time," Mr Barnett said.
"It's about our government focusing on things that matter. We've made a decision to support delivering more affordable health care faster for women in Tasmania."
UTIs occur when the bladder, kidneys or other parts of the urinary system are infected with bacteria and affect people of all ages, however they are more common in women.
Minister for Women Jo Palmer said the new initiative was a point of pride for her.
"This is a way that we are able to say to women, look, when you feel that feeling coming on and you know that you really do need to have some medical help you can go to a registered pharmacist," Mrs Palmer said.
"They can hear what your symptoms are, and if it's an uncomplicated situation, you can right then and there have access to the medication that you need.
"We don't want to - and nor should we - as women have to live with infections that causes pain and discomfort when there can be a really simple solution."
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmanian branch president Helen O'Byrne said the program was modelled on similar ones interstate.
Ms O'Byrne said women would be prescribed the medicine after a survey of their symptoms, with anything posing cause for concern referred to GPs or other healthcare specialists.
John Saul, president of the Australian Medical Association's Tasmanian branch, said it was "risky business" and surveying symptoms was tantamount to guesswork.
Dr Saul said issues with the model included misdiagnoses, which would lead to further complications or medical emergencies as noted by GPs in other jurisdictions, worsening antibiotic resistance and the fact many pharmacies did not have spaces for confidential discussions like a GP surgery.
"It's impossible for this type of treatment to be as good as a GP consultation," he said.
"There's no examination, there are no vital signs checks. There's no urine sample being sent off to pathologists to check what the actual infection is.
"If you don't conduct an examination or send off a sample, you run the risk of an infection that's not going to be treated well, which can result in kidney infections, septicaemia and hospitalisations."
Dr Saul said the shortage of GPs was due to Liberal and Labor governments failing to support doctors, and the pharmacy program was no substitute for genuine investment in primary care.
The pilot program starts March 1, 2024.
