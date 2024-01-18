Terminally ill Tasmanians now able to receive stay-at-home care

Terminally ill Tasmanians will now be able to receive stay-at-home care and medicine in a comfortable, familiar environment, should they choose to.
Thanks to $135,000 in funding from the state government, community pharmacies, and local GPs will receive training from the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia to prescribe and dispense essential palliative medicines.
The state government is also offering one-off incentive payments of $200 for pharmacies to participate in the program, which will assist them in the purchase of core medicines.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the new service would provide valuable additional support to patients, families, and healthcare professionals working in the community.
"This program is designed to support more Tasmanians and their loved ones with the specialist care they deserve and enable them to stay in the comfortable environment of their own residence while managing life-limiting illnesses," Mr Barnett said.
"The service will also increase the specialist support available to Tasmanians and, in doing so, help to avoid unnecessary hospital attendances."
Pharmaceutical Society of Australia Tasmanian branch president David Peachey said the joint approach demonstrated a commitment to improving palliative care for all Tasmanians.
"The Tasmanian Branch of the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia is proud to be a part of this innovative program to improve services and support for palliative care patients within our community," Mr Peachey said.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmanian branch president Helen O'Byrne said it was an important service to offer as many terminally ill people want to remain at home for end-of-life care.
"To be able to remain in their own home and not have to be admitted to hospital or go into hospice care, patients must be able to access the palliative care medicines they need from their local community pharmacist," Ms O'Bryne said.
Ms O'Bryne said she encouraged Tasmanian pharmacies to sign up to become a Palliative Care Prepared Pharmacy.
"To date, we have 87 pharmacies signed up, located all around our state, and more are signing up daily," she said.
"Doctors can be assured that when referring patients to a Palliative Care Prepared Pharmacy, the medications will be readily available to better care for and support patients and their families.
"The collaborative approach taken by all involved demonstrates that when healthcare professionals work together, we can achieve really positive healthcare outcomes for Tasmanians."
Primary Health Tasmania spokesperson Suezanne Horder said the initiative would remove one barrier preventing Tasmanians from receiving appropriate care.
"Often people who want to die at home can't do so - this can be for a range of reasons, including not having access to suitable support," Ms Horder said.
"This initiative will help GPs provide even better care to their patients who are at the end of their life and want to receive care at home."
