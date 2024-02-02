Was your child at Launceston's Western United clinic? Here's our gallery

With A-League club Western United in Tasmania for matches at North Hobart Oval on Saturday, about 25 enthusiastic youngsters got the chance to learn skills at a Launceston clinic on Thursday.
Promising local players including Chelsea Wing of Launceston United as well as Launceston City striker Hollie Jones and full-back Pat Brown led the session at Riverside Olympic Football Club on behalf of Football Tasmania.
WU club and school programs manager Alastair Doherty explained the A-League outfit had connections with Olympic, United and City and they strove to help clubs by sharing coaching resources as well as clinic costs and revenue.
He said WU also invited clubs to part of the match-day experience whether through getting close to the action by playing at half-time, being a stretcher bearer or accessing free tickets.
WU's women take on Central Coast Mariners at 2.15pm while the the men face Sydney FC at 5pm at North Hobart Oval on Saturday.
The women are second on their table with seven victories while the men are bottom of the ladder with two wins.
The Examiner's photographer Phillip Biggs captured these photos at the clinic.
