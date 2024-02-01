The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Breaking
Updated

Football Tas expect big contribution from state gov for 'Home of football'

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 2 2024 - 11:17am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for the $80 million Home of Football in Tasmania's South. Pictures supplied
Plans for the $80 million Home of Football in Tasmania's South. Pictures supplied

Football Tasmania has unveiled plans for its new Southern-based $80 million Home of Football community hub and chief executive officer Tony Pignata is expecting a significant contribution from the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.