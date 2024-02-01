Football Tas expect big contribution from state gov for 'Home of football'

Football Tasmania has unveiled plans for its new Southern-based $80 million Home of Football community hub and chief executive officer Tony Pignata is expecting a significant contribution from the state government.
"They're paying for the AFL and the home of what they're getting so I'd expect something very similar to be honest," he said pointing to the Rockliff government's $60 million commitment to the Tassie AFL club's High Performance Centre at Rosny Parklands.
The AFL will also contribute $10 million to that $70 million development.
Soccer's Home of Football plan includes six full-sized pitches - three synthetic and three turf - plus four five-aside pitches for all levels of community and elite football, as well as state of the art women's and men's change rooms and training facilities.
Pignata said the purpose of the facility was to cater for the sport's growing participation and because Tasmania was perhaps the only state that doesn't have a home of football.
The facilities could also be home to men's and women's A-Leagues teams in future.
The hub will be in the South and Piganta played a straight bat when asked where it might be.
"We're in discussions with a few councils so it's only fair we finish those discussions before we go further," he said.
The CEO said there had already been positive discussions with the state government.
"We've already started that process with the government, we met with them before Christmas and unveiled our plans and ideas," he said.
"So they know what we're looking for, what we're wanting and they're open to discussion."
Work is also continuing on two $10 million North and North-West regional hubs.
They include Launceston's Churchill Park and Devonport's Valley Road.
Pignata noted while good work was being done in the North, the South was in need of an extensive facility.
"It's an exciting time for football in Tasmania, it's growing fast, and our footballers need more pitches and better facilities," he said.
"Football is Tasmania's most-played team sport. There's already 38,000 participants, and that's tipped to grow by 20 per cent in coming years.
"Football's popularity is not only because of our inspirational Matildas, but because it's one of the safest sports our kids can play, it encourages an active lifestyle, and creates a strong sense of community.
"It's now more important than ever to ensure football has the pitches and facilities it needs for the long term.
"That's why Football Tasmania has a plan for three regional hubs and is working with the state government to secure funding to deliver a Home of Football in the South, and the North and North-West regional hubs.
"Right now, we are the poor cousin. The Tasmanian Government invests around $540 into every Tasmanian who plays Australian Rules and around $138 into every basketballer, yet only $19 in a football player.
"A simple levelling of the funding playing field will go a long way to realising our priorities for football in Tasmania, and take football to the next level."
Pignata said FT would continue to push for a rectangular 'show pitch' that would hopefully one day cater for Tassie's A-League teams.
