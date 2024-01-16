The Examinersport
The Examiner
Launceston caught offside as A-League confirms switch towards Hobart

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 16 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:36pm
Western United's Tomoki Imai tackles Macarthur's Jake Hollman at UTAS Stadium in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler
Western United's Tomoki Imai tackles Macarthur's Jake Hollman at UTAS Stadium in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston's lengthy involvement with the A-League has come to an end with the announcement that all three of Tasmania's upcoming matches in the national soccer competition will be in Hobart.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

