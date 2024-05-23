Travelways | June - July 2024

How are we already entering into the sixth month of the year?
Time has definitely sped past, and we've had the absolute pleasure in experiencing so much in six months.
There have been festivals, dining events, and an abundance of opportunities.
But don't for a second think we're slowing down in Tasmania. There's still so much to see and do.
We kick off on the East Coast, with a look at the charming town of Bicheno. It's a nature lover's playground, with its beautiful beaches, fresh seafood and extraordinary wildlife.
Meanwhile, ACM writer Emma Brown from Victoria had the chance to explore the North West, Stanley and Tarkine regions as a guest of Circular Head Tourism Association and Tourism Tasmania. She takes us on a mouthwatering foodie's journey through the scenic town of Stanley.
If you're thinking about a more expansive trip, check out the highlights of Chris and Deb Christofi's 12-day tour of Tassie.
Aside from that there are some amazing events coming up, including the inaugural Strahan Solstice festival in June, and The Truffle Farm's celebration of 25 years since unearthing its first truffle in July.
It's also worth popping by the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania for a squizz at its collection anytime or to check out its annual British Classics event coming up early June.
Travelways is made on lutruwita (Tasmania) Aboriginal land. We acknowledge the traditional owners of this land, the palawa people.
